Dubai: A Bahraini girl reportedly sued her father because he rejected a marriage proposal for her from a suitor, alledgedly for sectarian reasons.
According to media reports, the Bahraini High Shariat Court accepted the girl’s lawsuit, giving her the freedom to get married without her father’s approval.
The girl is said to have made many failed attempts to marry the person in question, prompting her to file a case against her father, the High Shariat Court heard.
“My client’s father refused to let her marry the person she wanted to tie the knot with for what she deemed unacceptable reasons,” the plaintiff’s lawyer told prosecutors.
According to court files, one of the reasons the father was opposed to the marriage was because the man was that his mother’s sect was different to theirs.