Cairo: A Bahraini appeals court has confirmed a three-year-jail term earlier handed down to an ex-banking employee convicted of forgery and illegally withdrawing money from his wife’s bank account, a local newspaper has said.
Investigations showed that the defendant had forged his wife’s bank signature and siphoned off cash withdrawals from her account behind her back, Akhbar Al Khaleej reported.
The case started when the estranged wife reported to the Anti-Economic Crime Directorate that her husband, who previously worked as a bank employee, had withdrawn money from her account without her knowledge.
The woman’s complaint was filed after unspecified disputes had broken out between the couple, prompting the husband to bring court cases against her over family affairs.
The husband had denied accusations, but investigations proved that he had conducted illegal transactions without the woman’s knowledge, taking advantage of his banking experience.