Cairo: Starting from Friday, Bahrain has allowed vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike to have access to a number of sectors as the country has shifted to a green alert level, part of an alert light signal system in place over COVID-19.
The unrestricted businesses include, shopping malls, shops, restaurants, cafes, gyms, swimming pools, barber shops, salons and spas as well as access to government institutions and outdoor sporting events.
The shift to the green alert level from an orange level, adopted during the Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha holiday, follows a review of the average COVID-19 positivity rates in the country, Bahrain’s news agency BNA reported, quoting the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus as saying
With the green level going into effect, certain sectors, however, are confined to those who are already vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose of a vaccine and those who have recovered from the virus. They include cinemas, indoor events and conferences as well as indoor sporting events.
The green level also allows attendance of education and training institutions while observing social distancing and wearing protective face masks.
Bahrain, a country of around 1.7 million people, so far has registered a total of 268,225 virus cases and 1,381 related deaths.