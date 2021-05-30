Dubai: Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority has categorically rejected social media rumour that tap water carried coronavirus, slamming it as false and misleading, local media reported.
The authority warned against sharing “misleading and incorrect” information and urged everyone to take information from official and authenticated sources only.
“Always make sure to refer to studies and scientific research published by internationally accredited medical and scientific media to ensure the correctness of the information shared,” the authority said.
Over the past few days, a video of unidentified persons testing tap water using a rapid COVID-19 device has gone viral on social media, claiming that water tested carried coronavirus.
Based on documents published by WHO, the authority said, it was clear that, as of now, there is no evidence of transmission of coronavirus through groundwater sources or drinking water.
The WHO says COVID-19 virus is an enveloped virus with a fragile outer membrane. “Generally, enveloped viruses are less stable in the environment and are more susceptible to oxidants, such as chlorine.” The COVID-19 virus, WHO says, has not been detected in drinking water and based on current evidence, the risk is low.