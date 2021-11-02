Dubai: Bahrain has called on its citizens currently in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain told all its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately due to the tense situation there.
The Ministry confirmed the move was aimed at preventing citizens from being exposed to any risks and to ensure their safety.
Last week, Bahrain ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave following the statements made by the Lebanese Minister of Information, George Kurdahi.
Earlier this week, the UAE also called on all Emirati citizens in Lebanon to urgently return home in line with UAE’s decision to withdraw diplomats from the country.
Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), said in keeping with the UAE’s keenness to monitor the conditions of citizens abroad and ensure their safety, the ministry has taken all necessary measures to facilitate the return of its citizens from Lebanon, highlighting its readiness to help all Emiratis currently in the country.