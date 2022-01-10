Dubai: Plastic water bottles offering less than 200ml of liquid capacity will no longer be allowed in Bahrain, local media reported.
According to the Testing and Metrology Directorate, the ban covers the production, distribution and import of pre-packed plastic water bottles with a volume of fewer than 200ml. The move aims at reducing the impact of plastic waste on the environment.
It also follows the November decision by UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, to ban some of the most environmentally damaging items by June this year.
The ban also covers all plastic containers used to fill the water of various types, natural, gaseous, treated and sweetened. Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa, Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic and Foreign Trade, said the ministry would not also allow entry to shipments that are not free of bottles having fewer than 200ml capacity. The new decision, he said, is also valid for local factories, which will not be allowed to supply bottles with less than 200ml.