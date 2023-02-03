Dubai: Bahrain schools can switch to remote learning in Ramadan, it has been annnounced.
The Council of Representatives of Bahrain has approved a motion led by Mohammad Al Rifaee, Vice-Chairman of the Finance and Economic Affairs Committee, for remote learning in Ramadan.
The shift to online education was first introduced in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has been made available to students as a choice, before the eventual return to in-person schooling in August of the previous year.
According to Al Rifaee, the move to remote education will not only ease traffic congestion but also provide students with a comfortable learning environment, particularly during the period of fasting.
He said: “Bahrain has already proven its ability to deliver a strong online education experience, and this move will only enhance the students’ learning experience during Ramadan.”
The online education initiative is open to both private and public institutions, and students will have access to the same quality of education as they would in a traditional classroom setting.
According to astronomical calculations, the holy month will begim on March 23 (Thursday) and ends on April 20. (Thursday).
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), expected that Ramadan will begin on March 23 and last 29 days.
The fasting hours will reach approximately 14 hours, and vary about 40 minutes from the beginning of the month to the end.