Dubai: Bahrain’s National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus has approved booster shots for adolescents aged 12 to 17, starting from January 12, local media reported.
Teenagers who have received two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will be offered the Sinopharm or Pfizer booster shots, six months after the second dose.
However, adolescents who have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered the Pfizer booster shot only, six months after the second dose.
The Taskforce also noted that the green shield will not change to yellow on the ‘BeAware’ application for this age group if they do not receive a booster shot. The Taskforce added that updating vaccination protocols is in line with steps taken by the Kingdom to address the pandemic situation, and maintain public health.
This comes at a time when the Kingdom is experiencing another surge in the daily COVID-19 infections. Out of 24,166 tests carried out yesterday, 1,787 new cases have been detected, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in the country to 296,253.