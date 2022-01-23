Dubai: At least 500 Indian expats died in Bahrain last year, the highest death number on record. Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom.
According to News of Bahrain, the vast majority of the deceased breathed their last as a result of medical complications after being infected with COVID-19.
The Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava said handling the situation was a challenging task for the embassy. “But the support from the Bahraini authorities was outstanding."
Over the past few weeks, Bahrain has been reporting an upward trend in the daily COVID-19 infections. The Kingdom has reported 3,616 new COVID-19 cases, 2,588 recoveries, and zero deaths in the past 24 hours. There are currently 12 cases in a critical condition, and 76 cases receiving treatment.