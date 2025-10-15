Rollout comes amid rapid e-commerce expansion in the Gulf region
Dubai: Aramex, the global logistics and transportation provider, has partnered with Bahrain Post to launch the Kingdom’s first nationwide network of electronic parcel boxes, introducing a smart, automated delivery system aimed at eliminating delays and improving customer convenience.
The electronic boxes are owned by Bahrain Post and powered by Aramex’s logistics technology, enabling secure, real-time tracked deliveries. The system allows users to collect parcels at their own convenience from accessible, strategically located terminals across Bahrain.
The rollout comes amid rapid e-commerce expansion in the Gulf region, where online retail sales are projected to hit $50 billion by 2025. The rise in parcel volumes has intensified demand for automated, contactless delivery solutions that streamline last-mile logistics.
Analysts estimate that such systems could cut delivery costs by up to 30% while boosting customer satisfaction through faster, more flexible service.
Unlike traditional delivery models that depend on fixed delivery windows or in-person postal counter collection, the electronic boxes offer 24/7 access and integrated real-time tracking via mobile applications. Customers receive instant notifications when parcels are ready for collection, providing full visibility and control over their shipments.
Yanal Anz, General Manager of Aramex Bahrain, said the initiative marks a major milestone in the country’s logistics modernization.
“Aramex is at the forefront of building smart logistics infrastructure in the region,” Anz said. “Our collaboration with Bahrain Post reflects a shared commitment to upgrading national delivery systems through technology. By combining our expertise with Bahrain Post’s network, we are enhancing convenience and setting a new standard for customer-centric delivery solutions in the Kingdom.”
The initiative supports Bahrain’s efforts to strengthen its position as a regional logistics hub, improve postal efficiency, and provide consumers and businesses with faster, smarter, and more reliable delivery options.
