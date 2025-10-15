The electronic boxes are owned by Bahrain Post and powered by Aramex’s logistics technology, enabling secure, real-time tracked deliveries. The system allows users to collect parcels at their own convenience from accessible, strategically located terminals across Bahrain.

Dubai: Aramex, the global logistics and transportation provider, has partnered with Bahrain Post to launch the Kingdom’s first nationwide network of electronic parcel boxes, introducing a smart, automated delivery system aimed at eliminating delays and improving customer convenience.

Unlike traditional delivery models that depend on fixed delivery windows or in-person postal counter collection, the electronic boxes offer 24/7 access and integrated real-time tracking via mobile applications. Customers receive instant notifications when parcels are ready for collection, providing full visibility and control over their shipments.

The rollout comes amid rapid e-commerce expansion in the Gulf region, where online retail sales are projected to hit $50 billion by 2025. The rise in parcel volumes has intensified demand for automated, contactless delivery solutions that streamline last-mile logistics.

“Aramex is at the forefront of building smart logistics infrastructure in the region,” Anz said. “Our collaboration with Bahrain Post reflects a shared commitment to upgrading national delivery systems through technology. By combining our expertise with Bahrain Post’s network, we are enhancing convenience and setting a new standard for customer-centric delivery solutions in the Kingdom.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.