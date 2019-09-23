Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s popular Al Marsa Road was named after King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, in celebration of the Kingdom’s 89th National Day.

Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Monday unveiled the plaque, marking the official inauguration of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Road.

The move comes in line with the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the orders of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The 4.6-kilometer road, which is one of main arteries of Abu Dhabi, extends from King Abudllah Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud street till the interchange of Al Alam and Breakwater road. With its unique design, natural sceneries on both sides, the King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz road witnesses a heavy footfall of visitors and tourists from the UAE and beyond.

The road is the main artery leading to the most important cultural, national and tourist landmarks including The Founder's Memorial, Marina Mall, wavebreaker and Adnoc head office.

Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, said: "The move comes in recognition of King Salman and to reflect our deeply rooted ties with the Kingdom and its people along with the shared destiny that unites both countries."