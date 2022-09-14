Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan: His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, has visited the Hazrat Sultan Mosque in the Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, where he was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Grand Mufti, His Eminence Shaykh Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly.
During the visit to Central Asia's largest mosque, the Grand Imam also led Dhuhur prayers and met with leaders of the Islamic delegations who are set to attend the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, WAM reported.
The Grand Imam also took the opportunity to meet and speak with delegates at the mosque as well as a number of graduates from Al-Azhar University who were also in attendance.
His Eminence re-emphasised Al-Azhar's willingness to support and cooperate with all those seeking to reflect Islam's true moderate values to the rest of the world.
The 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is set to be held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan from September 14-15, 2022. The event will be attended by Dr. Al-Tayeb alongside 108 other religious and world leaders from 60 different countries.