Arun Jaitley Image Credit: AP

Former Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi earlier this week after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital’s Cardio-Neuro Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among the leaders who had visited the senior BJP leader at AIIMS last week.