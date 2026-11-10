GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

US hails Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi as ‘very productive’; Rubio seeks wider European role

Rubio calls for bigger Europe role as Abu Dhabi hosts talks to end nearly 5 years of war

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, is flanked by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the talks between members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi, on November 10, 2026.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, is flanked by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the talks between members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi, on November 10, 2026.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi as “very productive” on Tuesday, as Washington pushed for a broader European security agreement aimed at ending nearly five years of war.

The first day of US-mediated negotiations concluded after nearly four hours, with Russian and Ukrainian delegations meeting American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The talks, the first since February, are scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the third round of trilateral negotiations, reaffirming the UAE’s support for US efforts to promote dialogue and achieve a political settlement.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the participating delegations.

He praised their confidence in the UAE and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to bridging differences and supporting diplomatic efforts towards lasting peace.

Expressing hope that the negotiations would produce practical steps towards ending the conflict.

Rubio seeks European involvement

Speaking in Paris after the first day’s negotiations, Rubio called for European countries to participate in future discussions on the continent’s security.

“We think the trilateral (format) should eventually include our European partners at the table as well, because they are a part of solving this problem for the long term,” he said.

His remarks came as Washington sought to expand the negotiations beyond an immediate settlement between Moscow and Kyiv to address wider European security arrangements.

Opening the talks, Kushner said the US believed it had identified ways to narrow differences between the two sides.

He said Washington wanted to create a new security framework involving Russia, Ukraine and Europe, capable of securing “decades, if not centuries, of peace”.

Kushner acknowledged the difficulties but said negotiators had “some good ideas” for bridging their differences.

NATO’s senior military commander in Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich, also attended the negotiations.

Russia-Ukraine war: Key milestones

  • February 2022: Russia launches a full-scale military offensive against Ukraine. Fighting spreads across several regions.

  • September–November 2022: Moscow declares the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Ukrainian forces recapture Kherson city.

  • 2023–2024: Heavy fighting continues. Ukraine launches a counteroffensive in 2023 and a cross-border operation into Russia's Kursk region in August 2024.

  • 2025: Donald Trump renews US peace efforts. He meets Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August, but no ceasefire agreement emerges.

  • January–February 2026: Abu Dhabi hosts two rounds of US-mediated talks, producing a prisoner exchange but no peace settlement. Further negotiations take place in Geneva.

  • November 10, 2026: Russia, Ukraine and the US resume talks in Abu Dhabi. Washington calls the discussions “very productive” and seeks a wider European security agreement.

Russia seeks wider security deal

Moscow has indicated that it wants the discussions to address Europe’s broader security architecture, including longstanding disputes over NATO’s military presence in eastern Europe.

Russia’s delegation included Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who previously presented Moscow’s demands for NATO to roll back its military deployments.

A Russian delegation source told AFP that resolving the Ukraine conflict was only one item on the agenda, with broader European security arrangements a central objective.

Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, expressed hope that the discussions would advance efforts towards peace.

However, European governments remain concerned that a broader agreement could undermine Ukraine’s security or reshape Europe’s defence arrangements without sufficient European involvement.

Ukraine demands ceasefire

Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, said Kyiv’s priorities remained securing a ceasefire and reliable security guarantees.

“Our people are waiting to end this war,” he told delegates.

Kyiv wants an immediate halt to hostilities before negotiations on a wider settlement, while Moscow argues that a ceasefire would allow Ukrainian forces to regroup.

The two countries remain divided over territory. Russia demands Ukrainian withdrawal from four regions it claims, including areas it does not fully control. Kyiv rejects surrendering territory.

Trump has suggested that Ukraine might have to accept territorial changes, saying the country could emerge from a settlement with “a little bit different shape”.

Fighting continues

The negotiations unfolded against continuing attacks, with Ukraine reporting 162 Russian drones and a ballistic missile overnight, while Moscow claimed to have intercepted 155 drones.

The talks are expected to continue in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

— With inputs from AFP, AP & WAM

.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEUkraineRussia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A woman shops in the refrigerated section of a supermarket two days after the cyberattack on several French supermarkets in Montreuil, France, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.

Iran rejects France's cyberattack accusations

10m ago2m read
Bulgaria motorway pileup kills 11, dozens injured

Bulgaria motorway pileup kills 11, dozens injured

2h ago3m read
This photo taken on December 18, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province.

Macron Angkor visit highlights France's custodial role

3m read
A woman shops in the refrigerated section of a supermarket two days after the cyberattack on several French supermarkets in Montreuil, France, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Teresa Suarez)

France blames Iran for cyberattack on market fridges

2m read