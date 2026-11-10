US hails Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi as ‘very productive’; Rubio seeks wider European role

The first day of US-mediated negotiations concluded after nearly four hours, with Russian and Ukrainian delegations meeting American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The talks, the first since February, are scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

“We think the trilateral (format) should eventually include our European partners at the table as well, because they are a part of solving this problem for the long term,” he said.

Trump has suggested that Ukraine might have to accept territorial changes, saying the country could emerge from a settlement with “a little bit different shape”.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.