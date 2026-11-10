Abdullah bin Zayed attends US-Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to US President Donald Trump, His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the Republic of Ukraine, and to the participating delegations, commending their confidence in the UAE and its ties to their countries. Furthermore, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuously upholding its role in supporting efforts to bridge the gap between perspectives, which would contribute to reaching a political settlement to the crisis.