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Abdullah bin Zayed attends US-Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

UAE is backing US efforts to promote dialogue and seek a political solution to the crisis

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Abdullah bin Zayed attends US-Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the United Arab Emirates’ hosting of the third round of trilateral talks bringing together the United States, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Ukraine, which was launched on Tuesday in the capital, Abu Dhabi. The talks are being held as part of the UAE’s support of US efforts that aim to promote dialogue and strengthen diplomatic endeavors to reach a political solution to the crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to US President Donald Trump, His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the Republic of Ukraine, and to the participating delegations, commending their confidence in the UAE and its ties to their countries. Furthermore, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuously upholding its role in supporting efforts to bridge the gap between perspectives, which would contribute to reaching a political settlement to the crisis.

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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed hope that these talks would contribute to practical steps towards ending a crisis that has persisted for nearly five years and resulted in immense humanitarian suffering.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that hosting these talks reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s role and its steadfast approach to supporting peace. His Highness also commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump in facilitating these talks, reinforcing stability, and advancing the political track.

He added that the UAE maintains well-established partnerships with the United States, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Ukraine, reflecting enduring engagement and strategic cooperation, and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a trusted partner in fostering an environment conducive to dialogue, at a time when serious and responsible diplomacy is most needed.

He also reiterated the UAE’s firm belief that sustainable solutions to conflicts can only be achieved through dialogue and de-escalation, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to continuously building diplomatic bridges and supporting all efforts aimed at advancing efforts towards a political settlement of the crisis.

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