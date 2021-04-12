French police cordon off the area near the Henry Dunant private hospital where one person was shot dead and one injured in a shooting outside the instituion owned by the Red Cross in Paris' upmarket 16th district on April 12, 2021.
Image Credit: AFP

Paris: Two people were shot in front of a hospital in Paris on Monday, a police source told Reuters.

The source said that one person was dead, another was injured and being treated at the Henry Dunant hospital in front of which he had been shot.

The attacker fled on a motorcycle, the source said, adding that nothing was known about the motive for the attack.

BFM television reported that the person killed is a man and the person injured is a woman who was working as a security agent for the hospital.

The hospital, in the upscale 16th arrondissement, is also a COVID-19 vaccination centre.