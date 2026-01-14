GOLD/FOREX
Tourists pack the Louvre despite steep entry fee hike

The Louvre draws millions each year and remains central to Paris’s tourism economy

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: Tourists continue to flock to the Louvre in Paris despite a sharp increase in ticket prices for non-European visitors, underscoring the museum’s enduring global appeal.

Under a newly introduced pricing system, adult visitors from outside the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, are now required to pay €32 ($37) to enter the world’s most visited museum. The revised rate marks a 45 per cent increase from the previous ticket price, making the Louvre one of the most expensive major museums for non-European tourists.

Despite the hike, long queues were seen at the iconic glass pyramid as visitors pressed on with plans to view the museum’s vast collection, including masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. Many tourists said the experience remained a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity that justified the higher cost.

The Louvre attracts millions of visitors each year and remains a cornerstone of Paris’s tourism economy. Museum officials have said the pricing change is part of broader efforts to manage visitor numbers, support operational costs, and maintain access for European residents.

The strong turnout suggests that global demand for cultural landmarks remains resilient, even as travel costs rise. For many international visitors, the Louvre’s artistic and historical significance continues to outweigh concerns over higher admission fees.

