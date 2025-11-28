GOLD/FOREX
Paris’ Louvre museum to increase ticket price for visitors from outside the European Union

Measure part of decade-long plan for renovation and expansion of the museum

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Tourists queue to enter the Louvre museum next to the Louvre pyramid designed by Chinese-US architect Ieoh Ming Pei, in Paris, on November 3, 2025.
Tourists queue to enter the Louvre museum next to the Louvre pyramid designed by Chinese-US architect Ieoh Ming Pei, in Paris, on November 3, 2025.
AFP

Paris: Paris’ Louvre museum has approved a ticket hike from 22 to 32 euros ($25 to 37) for non-European visitors from January to help finance an overhaul of the building whose degradation has been exposed by the Oct. 19 crown jewels heist.

The measure was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year as part of a decade-long plan of renovation and expansion of the museum. Security breaches that allowed the 88 million-euro ($102 million) theft highlighted the urgency of the situation.

From Jan. 14, nationals from outside the European Union will have to pay 10 euros more. The measure was approved Thursday by the Louvre governing board. Nationals from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, countries that signed up to the European Economic Area agreement, will be exempted from the hike.

In 2024, the Louvre welcomed 8.7 millions visitors, 77% of them foreigners. Top nationalities include people from the US (13%), China (6%) and Britain (5%) who are affected by the price hikes.

Earlier this month, Louvre director Laurence des Cars announced more than 20 emergency measures have started being implemented following the robbery. She said the Louvre’s latest overhaul in the 1980s is now technically obsolete.

The cost for the so-called “Louvre New Renaissance” plan is estimated at up to 800 million euros ($933 million) to modernise infrastructure, ease crowding and give the famed Mona Lisa a dedicated gallery by 2031.

On Oct. 19, thieves forces their way through a window into the Apollo Gallery with the help of a freight lift, using power tools to cut display cases and leave with the loot on scooters in less than eight minutes.

On Tuesday, the Paris prosecutor announced four more arrests in connection with the heist. Police can hold the two men and two women for questioning until Saturday before a judge decides whether to press preliminary charges.

