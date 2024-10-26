LONDON: Thousands of protesters marched through central London on Saturday calling for tougher immigration laws, in a heavily policed march after the arrest of a far-right leader.

Supporters of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson called for his release and criticised the government for its crackdown on protesters after unrest over the summer.

A counter-protest organised by a coalition of hard-left groups was held at the same time, leading to fear of clashes in central London.

But police were out in force to keep the two sides apart.

Protesters hold placards at a march organised by Stand Up To Racism, a counter-protest to one being held by supporters of Britain's notorious anti-Muslim agitator, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson in central London on October 26, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Complicating matters was a third protest involving the family of a man shot dead by a police marksman, who this week was cleared of murder.