Theresa May, UK prime minister, departs number 10 Downing Street to attend a weekly questions and answers session in Parliament in London. Image Credit: Bloomberg

London: Theresa May has compared herself to Liverpool football club in predicting she could make a remarkable comeback on Brexit even though Europe is winning and the clock is ticking.

In what appeared to be a scripted gag, she countered a suggestion from the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, that she could learn how to do well in Europe from Liverpool. The football team defeated Barcelona 4-3 in the Champions League semi-final after trailing 3-0 in the first leg.

Corbyn paid tribute to Manchester City for their Women’s FA Cup triumph before joking: “In view of the amazing performance of Liverpool last night, perhaps the prime minister could take some tips from Jurgen Klopp on how to get a good result in Europe.”

May’s future is hanging in the balance as Conservative MPs are pressing her to set out a timetable for her departure as prime minister, whether or not she has secured a withdrawal deal.