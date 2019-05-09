London: Theresa May has compared herself to Liverpool football club in predicting she could make a remarkable comeback on Brexit even though Europe is winning and the clock is ticking.
In what appeared to be a scripted gag, she countered a suggestion from the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, that she could learn how to do well in Europe from Liverpool. The football team defeated Barcelona 4-3 in the Champions League semi-final after trailing 3-0 in the first leg.
Corbyn paid tribute to Manchester City for their Women’s FA Cup triumph before joking: “In view of the amazing performance of Liverpool last night, perhaps the prime minister could take some tips from Jurgen Klopp on how to get a good result in Europe.”
May’s future is hanging in the balance as Conservative MPs are pressing her to set out a timetable for her departure as prime minister, whether or not she has secured a withdrawal deal.
But in remarks that suggest she still wants to achieve a Brexit deal before quitting, the prime minister said: “I actually think that when we look at the Liverpool win over Barcelona last night, what it shows is that when everyone says it’s all over, that your European opposition have got you beat, the clock is ticking down, it’s time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together.”