GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Six arrested at 'violent' protest outside Dublin asylum seeker hotel

Officers subject to 'sustained violence' as protesters haul projectiles thrown at police

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Onlookers film a police vehicle burning as a demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers turns violent in Saggart, south-west of Dublin in Ireland on October 21, 2025.
Onlookers film a police vehicle burning as a demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers turns violent in Saggart, south-west of Dublin in Ireland on October 21, 2025.
AFP

Ireland's government and police condemned the protests, which took place after local media reported that a 26-year-old man accused of assaulting the girl was an asylum seeker.

The Irish state police force, known as the Garda, said six people were arrested and officers were subject to "sustained violence" as protesters launched bricks, glass bottles and fireworks at the police.

"This was obviously not a peaceful protest," said police commissioner Justin Kelly. 

Police van set on fire

"The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardai," Kelly added.

At least 1,000 protesters gathered outside the Citywest hotel in Saggart, southwest of Dublin, near the location of the alleged assault.

An AFP correspondent witnessed a police van set on fire as protesters carried Irish flags and chanted "get them out", while police attempted to use pepper spray to disperse the crowds.

Ireland and the UK have seen rising anti-immigration sentiment in recent years, with hotels housing asylum seekers common flashpoints for protests and violent riots.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin condemned the "violent disorder" and "vile abuse" against police in a statement.

One officer sustained a foot injury, and protesters targeted the police helicopter with lasers, the Garda said.

The protest was organised by "disparate groups on social media, who stir up hatred and violence and encourage and entice others to get involved", according to police.

'Sow dissent'

The 26-year-old suspect appeared in court earlier Tuesday charged in connection to the sexual assault, which allegedly took place at a location near the hotel.

The alleged victim was in state care at the time of the incident, with child and family agency Tusla confirming she "absconded" during a trip to the city centre and was reported missing.

Earlier in the day, Martin said the events of the alleged assault were "extremely serious and very, very grave".

Speaking in parliament, Martin acknowledged "the concern, anger and worry of many people throughout the country at what (is) alleged to have transpired here".

"Clearly, there has been failure here in terms of the state's obligation to protect this child," he added.

Weaponising of a crime

Justice and migration minister Jim O'Callaghan "condemned" Tuesday's disorder, noting the projectiles thrown at police.

"Unfortunately, the weaponising of a crime by people who wish to sow dissent in our society is not unexpected," O'Callaghan said in a statement.

In June, dozens of officers were injured in anti-immigrant unrest in Northern Ireland after two teenagers were arrested and accused of attempting to rape a young girl in Ballymena.

Police did not confirm the ethnicity of the accused, who had asked for a Romanian interpreter in court, prompting what authorities described as the "racist" targeting of homes and businesses by rioters.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South.

McIlroy to return for 2nd edition of Dubai Invitational

2m read
Portugal's forward #16 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the 2026 World Cup qualifier Europe zone group F football match between Portugal and Ireland at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on October 11, 2025.

CR7 Haaland and two more stun fans with penalty misses

2m read
The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three accused involved in the racket. Illustrative image.

Elderly Delhi man loses Rs4.2m in ‘digital arrest’ scam

2m read
Major drug bust in Dubai: Police seized 40kg of drugs, including ketamine, crystal meth, marijuana and hashish oil.

Dubai Police seize 40kg drugs, arrest 2 in villa raids

2m read