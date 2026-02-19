Rory McIlroy aims to eliminate the 'big numbers'

"Obviously (Riviera) presents a different challenge in itself, but I think the fact that I'm hitting a lot of good shots and hitting it close and converting a lot of putts, that has to give me confidence for not just this week but going forward."

"I think I'm just sort of working through that first little bit of the year where you're trying to shake a little bit of rust off and you're trying to find your footing a little bit and where your game is," McIlroy said Wednesday. "Felt like I learned quite a bit about my game last week, played well for a lot of it.

McIlroy will be making his second US tour start of the season and will be hoping to win his first at the historic Riviera Country Club course in Pacific Palisades that is celebrating its centenary this year.

"Obviously made some big numbers which kept me from being right in contention on Sunday, but I feel like there's enough good in there to be encouraged going into this week,” the Northern Irishman said ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera this week.

