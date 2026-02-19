GOLD/FOREX
Rory McIlroy aims to eliminate the 'big numbers'

Northern Irishman in pursuit of first Riviera title

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
1 MIN READ
Rory McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, hits toward the second fairway at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.
AP

Dubai: Three double bogeys, one triple bogey.

Those were the unwanted numbers on world No 2 Rory McIlroy’s scorecards at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, where he still managed to finish tied 14th.

"Obviously made some big numbers which kept me from being right in contention on Sunday, but I feel like there's enough good in there to be encouraged going into this week,” the Northern Irishman said ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera this week.

McIlroy will be making his second US tour start of the season and will be hoping to win his first at the historic Riviera Country Club course in Pacific Palisades that is celebrating its centenary this year.

"I think I'm just sort of working through that first little bit of the year where you're trying to shake a little bit of rust off and you're trying to find your footing a little bit and where your game is," McIlroy said Wednesday. "Felt like I learned quite a bit about my game last week, played well for a lot of it.

"Obviously (Riviera) presents a different challenge in itself, but I think the fact that I'm hitting a lot of good shots and hitting it close and converting a lot of putts, that has to give me confidence for not just this week but going forward."

McIlroy tees off alongside Pebble Beach winner American Colin Morikawa and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
