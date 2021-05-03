Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says he has a plan to help London recover from the “devastating” effects of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic if he wins a second term. Image Credit: AFP

London: Sadiq Khan, London’s current mayor and Labour Party candidate for mayoral election on May 6, says he has a plan to help London recover from the “devastating” effects of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic if he wins a second term.

Khan said the British capital will emerge from the current situation as he would promote it extensively.

“I think the combination of Brexit and this awful pandemic has been devastating for businesses in London and across the country, particularly for those in retail, hospitality, culture, in leisure and tourism. In the last year, we have lost more than 300,000 jobs in London, and more than a million Londoners are currently on furlough,” he said.

To address all this, Khan said, “I have got a plan, which is jobs, jobs, jobs.” He said his plan involves keeping people employed and helping those who have lost their jobs find new, stable employment in the city.

West End

Khan also said they have used publicity and promoted the West End, a district of Central London where cultural centers, theaters, restaurants, pubs and cafes are located, to bring people back after the pandemic.

He said more than 18,000 Londoners died last year because of the coronavirus, but with the vaccination and test and trace system now in place, he said he hopes the most recent lockdown was the last.