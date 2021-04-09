1 of 11
Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. The world mourned the Prince Philip's demise, with world leaders issuing a number a number of statements.
British former Prime Minister Tony Blair hailed Prince Philip for his years of public service. "He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths and... the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which remains one of the most innovative and effective programmes for the betterment of young people anywhere in the world."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world after serving in the Royal Navy and then over decades as Britain's longest serving royal consort. "We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the prime minister said outside 10 Downing Street. "Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life," the British premier said.
Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Friday sent his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II. He said he was "saddened" to hear of Prince Philip's passing, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” "He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace."
Germany mourned the death of Prince Philip, foreign minister Heiko Maas said. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," Maas tweeted. "He lived a long life of service to his country."
Former US president George W. Bush said in a statement: "Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement. "He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in Australia to honour the passing Friday of Prince Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again". "The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," he said in a statement.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern from neighbouring New Zealand also mourned Philip, noting his close ties to her country, including as patron of the Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award, a youth achievement programme named in honour of New Zealand mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary. "In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme," she said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed "deep sadness" over the passing of Britain's Prince Philip on Friday, saying he will be "fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen." "Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others," Trudeau said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that Philip "was the consumate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world."
