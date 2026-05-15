Russian scientists patent AI solution for rock mechanics

"For each core section, the AI generates a digital fingerprint – a database of all identified structures with their characteristics and depth coordinates – comprising 2,780 numerical values per image. These include texture, colour, contrast, the presence of fractures and other features extracted by the neural network. The algorithm clusters multidimensional feature vectors, which is particularly effective for identifying complex faults, tectonic breccias and other anomalous structures that affect the stability of wells and quarries," explained Ilmir Nugmanov, Deputy Director of the Centre for Oil and Gas Technology at Innopolis University.