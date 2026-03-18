UAE's Red Rock Technology invests $10M in AI 'Brain' for global food security

Advancing UAE’s innovation vision, positioning it as a global food hub
Dubai: Red Rock Technology has committed a $10 million investment to develop Seedelligence, an artificial intelligence architecture designed to power the National Food & Seed Sovereignty Institute and its future global locations.
Unlike conventional agritech systems, where artificial intelligence modules operate in isolation, Seedelligence is engineered as a single, centralised intelligence capable of coordinating every core element of the Institute’s infrastructure: agricultural robotics, hydroponic production systems, seed genetic research, water and energy cycles, and real-time environmental monitoring, all governed by one unified decision-making layer.
The National Food & Seed Sovereignty Institute is a flagship initiative designed to redefine how nations produce, protect and control their food supply in an era of accelerating climate disruption, geopolitical instability and resource scarcity.
Its infrastructure includes robotic hydroponic production halls, seed preservation and genetic research laboratories, and a central AI operations centre, all integrated within a closed-loop architecture engineered for arid and semi-arid environments.
Critically, the model is designed to be replicated. Every system, process and technology developed at the Institute is built to scale across desert-edge cities globally, with Seedelligence serving as the technological blueprint deployed across future locations.
The Institute’s roadmap extends beyond Earth. The same unified AI architecture, autonomous robotics and closed-loop ecosystems being refined in some of the world’s most demanding terrestrial environments are technologically aligned with the requirements of future lunar and Martian settlements, where food production without human intervention will not be optional, but essential. Red Rock positions the Institute as the first terrestrial proving ground for extra-terrestrial food infrastructure.
“Seedelligence is not a monitoring system. It is a mind, one that sees the entire farm as a single organism and acts accordingly. We are building this for the desert," said Riccardo Ammendola, Chairman of Red Rock Technology FZ-LLC. "But the same intelligence that keeps a crop alive without water will one day keep a crew alive without Earth. This is not ambition, this is engineering.”
The Institute will operate as a global centre for agritech research, education and innovation, bringing together scientists, AI engineers, agronomists and international institutions working at the frontier of climate-resilient food systems.
Feasibility studies are currently underway in collaboration with City Meta Lab, an international design, architecture and urban planning consultancy with studios in Dubai, Rome and New York, with pilot locations under evaluation across sustainability-oriented urban environments in the UAE.
The project advances the UAE’s national vision for innovation-led growth and positions the Emirates as a global hub for the future of food.