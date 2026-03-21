Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Iran for Nowruz, pledges support

Moscow calls itself a ‘reliable partner’ during ongoing regional conflict
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his best wishes Saturday for the Persian New Year, Nowruz, to Iran's leaders and its people, assuring them of Moscow's support as they fight the Middle East war.
"Nowruz greetings were... sent to the Iranian leaders: Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian," the Kremlin said in a statement.
"Vladimir Putin wished the Iranian people strength on overcoming these severe trials and emphasised that during this difficult time, Moscow remained a loyal friend and reliable partner of Tehran."
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Russia, a longtime Iranian ally, has condemned the US-Israeli strikes on the country, which began on February 28, triggering the war.
On Wednesday, Moscow also condemned the killing of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike.
Russia has not officially offered assistance to Iran since the start of the war, besides sending humanitarian aid.