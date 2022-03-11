As the Russian attack on Ukraine crosses two weeks, four rounds of talks have proven inconclusive. Russian troops besiege and bombard cities in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, which has also led to the biggest refugee crisis since then. Follow the latest developments from the war front:

08:00AM



US Congress passes budget including $14 billion for Ukraine

The US Congress passed a huge omnibus 2022 spending bill Thursday including almost $14 billion in humanitarian and military aid to war-torn Ukraine, as its attack by Russia entered its third week.

Lawmakers had been facing the latest in a series of shutdown showdowns, with government funding due to expire at midnight Friday into Saturday, meaning thousands of workers would have been sent home without pay.

With the deadline fast approaching, senators in the legislative body's upper chamber followed their House of Representatives colleagues, who green-lit the $1.5-trillion package on Wednesday.

"We're keeping our promise to support Ukraine as they fight for their lives against the evil Vladimir Putin," Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democrats, said in a statement.

"With nearly $14 billion in emergency aid, Congress will approve more than double what the administration originally requested."

Government funding regularly becomes a contentious issue in the United States, as the rival Democrats and Republicans play out a high stakes staring contest over their competing priorities for the coming financial year.

On three previous occasions during President Joe Biden's tenure, lawmakers have delayed passing a full fiscal year spending plan in favor of extending Trump-era policies.

07:27AM



US Senate poised to pass Ukraine aid, government funding

A majority of the US Senate on Thursday voted to approve legislation providing $1.5 trillion to keep the federal government operating beyond this week and $13.6 billion to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's attack.

Voting continued on the bill that next would go to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

07:02AM



US warns Russia on foreign corporate assets

The White House is warning Russia against taking steps to seize the assets of US and international companies that have announced plans to suspend operations in Russia or to withdraw from the Russian market in response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine.

Jen Psaki, the press secretary, was responding to reports in Russian and other news media about a proposal to nationalize the property of major foreign companies that are leaving Russia.

Psaki says Thursday on Twitter that such a step would be a throwback to 1917 and that Russia will have to live for decades with investor distrust. She says Russia also could face legal claims from companies whose property is seized.

Psaki says the White House stands with American companies that are making what she called “tough decisions” about the future of their Russian operations.

The Russian newspaper Izvestia reported Thursday that the government and the general prosecutor’s office were considering a proposal to nationalize foreign companies that have announced they are pulling out of Russia because of the crisis in Ukraine. The newspaper said it had a list of nearly 60 companies, including IKEA, McDonald’s, Apple, Microsoft, IBM and Porsche, among others.

05:51AM



WHO advises Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday.

Biosecurity experts say Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities have raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of those facilities be damaged.

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, most recently, COVID-19. Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO.

03:44AM



Ukraine says civilians unable to leave Mariupol on Thursday

Not a single civilian was able to leave the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday as Russian forces failed to respect a temporary ceasefire to allow evacuations, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television.

Efforts to send food, water and medicine into the city failed when Russian tanks attacked a humanitarian corridor, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address.

"This is outright terror ... from experienced terrorists," he said. "The world needs to know this. I have to admit it - we are all dealing with a terrorist state." Zelensky said Ukrainian authorities managed to evacuate almost 40,000 people on Thursday from five other cities.

03:42AM



UN Security Council to convene Friday at Russia's request

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at Russia's request, diplomats said, to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of US biological activities in Ukraine.

The United States has dismissed Russian claims as 'laughable,' warning Moscow may be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons.