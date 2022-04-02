More than a month into the conflict, more than four million people have fled abroad, thousands have been killed and injured, and Russia's economy has been pummelled by sanctions. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

Thousands flee Mariupol as Red Cross prepares fresh rescue effort

More than 3,000 people have escaped the besieged region of Mariupol in a convoy of buses and private cars, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday as the Red Cross prepared a fresh evacuation effort for the devastated southern port.

The city has faced weeks of ferocious Russian shelling, with at least 5,000 residents killed, according to local authorities, and the estimated 160,000 who remain face shortages of food, water and electricity.

"We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.

Giving details of Friday's evacuation efforts along humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 42 buses carrying Mariupol residents had departed from the city of Berdiansk, 70 kilometres (44 miles) southwest, while another 12 had left Melitopol with local residents on board.

"That's more than 2,500 people. More than 300 private cars follow the buses. All of them are now heading to the city of Zaporizhzhia," she said on Telegram, adding more evacuations of Mariupol were planned for Saturday.

Dozens of buses carrying Mariupol residents who had escaped the devastated city arrived Friday in Zaporizhzhia, about 200 kilometres to the northwest, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

The buses carried people who had been able to flee Mariupol to Russian-occupied Berdiansk.

"We were crying when we reached this area. We were crying when we saw soldiers at the checkpoint with Ukrainian crests on their arms," said Olena, who carried her young daughter in her arms.

"My house was destroyed. I saw it in photos. Our city doesn't exist anymore."

The International Committee of the Red Cross said its team headed to Mariupol to conduct an evacuation effort was forced to turn back Friday after "arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed". It said it would try again Saturday.

07:55AM



Zelensky: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row, and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Zelensky warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops.

Russia continued withdrawing some of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after saying earlier this week it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv.

“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation. “There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers.”

He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed.

While the Russians kept up their bombardment around Kyiv and Chernihiv, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages.

Zelensky warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops. “We are preparing for an even more active defense,” he said.

He did not say anything about the latest round of talks, which took place Friday by video. At a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.

The conflict has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.

05:05AM



US to provide additional $300m in security assistance to Ukraine

The US Department of Defence will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, to include laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.

“This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraines Armed Forces,” Defence Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

03:00AM



Over 3,000 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol: Zelensky

Over 3,000 people have been led to safety from the besieged city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian president said Saturday.

"Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if they had been evacuated from Mariupol or if they had previously escaped the city on their own and then been taken by bus to Zaporizhzhia to the northwest.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Image Credit: AP

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT:

— Ukraine top of agenda as China rejects sanctions at summit

— Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume

— War in Ukraine fuels fears among draft-age Russian youths