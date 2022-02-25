07:53AM



Missile strike hits border post in southeast Ukraine

A missile strike hit a Ukrainian border post in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, killing and wounding some guards, the border guard service said on Friday.

The region has no land border with Russia, which launched a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday, but is located on the coast of the Azov Sea which the neighbours share.

France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

France was speeding up its deployment of troops to bolster NATO's eastern flank in Romania after Russia's attack of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Talking after an emergency summit with European Union leaders, Macron said he was "accelerating" the dispatch of forces. It is part of a broader push by NATO allies to reinforce their strength in the eastern members, with thousands of troops mobilised.

Meanwhile, the United States said on Thursday it was sending another 7,000 troops to Germany. NATO is looking to establish battle groups in the southeast of the alliance, including in Romania. France has offered to lead the new deployment in that country.

Ukraine map: Where Russian attacks are being reported

A map of first strikes and attacks from Russia in Ukraine Image Credit: Washington Post

Video: Thousands in Russia protest Ukraine war, hundreds detained. Up to 1,000 people gathered in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg, where many were detained by masked police officers

Two explosions heard in Kyiv

Two explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Similar sounds were heard a day earlier when, according to Ukrainian officials, a military base in Brovary, a town near Kyiv, was hit by Russian cruise missiles on Thursday, leaving six people dead.

Putin call 'frank, direct and quick': Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron held a "frank, direct and quick" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to ask him to stop military operations because the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had asked him to.

"It was also to ask him to discuss with President Zelenskiy, who had requested that, because he could not reach him," Macron told reporters after an EU summit in Brussels.

Macron it was useful to keep alive the chance of dialogue with Putin.

He said after a summit of EU leaders that "while condemning, while sanctioning" it remained useful "to leave this path open so that the day when the conditions can be fulfilled, we can obtain a cessation of hostilities".

Macron says Putin was duplicitous on phone

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin had been duplicitous in his conversations with him, discussing the details of the Minks agreements over the phone while preparing to attack Ukraine.

"Yes, there was duplicity, yes there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace," Macron told reporters after an EU summit in which he said France would add its own sanctions to an EU package.

EU sanctions target 70% of Russian banking market

EU leaders have agreed sanctions on Moscow that target 70 per cent of the Russian banking market and key state owned companies, including in defence, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet early on Friday.

Australia strengthens sanctions

Australia imposed more sanctions on Friday against Russia targeting several of its elite citizens and lawmakers.

"We will work along with our partners for a rolling wave of sanctions and continuing to ratchet up that pressure on Russia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media conference.

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Zelensky: Ukraine 'left alone' to fight as 137 die

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 137 Ukrainians died Thursday after his country came under a large-scale attack from Russian forces.