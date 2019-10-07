Man was attended by a medical team on the course, then taken to the hospital where he died

London: A runner lost his life after taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon organised on Sunday.

According to a statement from the organisers, the runner was attended by a medical emergency team on the course, then taken to University Hospital of Wales where he died, reports the BBC.

The identity of the runner has, however, not been disclosed.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the runner who tragically passed away after taking part in the event," said Run 4 Wales Chief Executive Matt Newman.

"Everyone connected with the race is devastated," he added.

Last year, two British participants died as they went into cardiac arrest after crossing the finish line.