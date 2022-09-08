EU chief offers 'prayers' for Queen Elizabeth II

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday hailed Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as a symbol of Europe's shared history and offered "thoughts and prayers" for the monarch.

"My thoughts and my prayers are with her. And she represents the whole history of the Europe that is our common home, with our British friends," von der Leyen told a news conference in Rotterdam.

"She has given to all of us in all these years - always - stability, confidence. She has shown an immense amount of courage. She is a legend in my eyes."

08:21PM



White House says Biden's thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth, her family

The White House said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation with Britain's ailing Queen Elizabeth and that his thoughts were with her and her family.

"His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

08:01PM



Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace

Crowds gathered outside Queen Elizabeth II's Buckingham Palace residence in London on Thursday as concern grew over the 96-year-old's health.

Around 100 people braved torrential rain to stand at the palace gates, as senior royals rushed to Balmoral in Scotland, where the queen was being treated by doctors.

07:54PM



Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan

Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.

07:24PM



Liz Truss has no current plans to travel to Scotland

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has no plans at the moment to travel to Scotland, her spokesman said on Thursday, declining to comment on the situation surrounding Queen Elizabeth after doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision.

07:11PM



Britain's Prince William, other royals arrive in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth

British royals including Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William and her sons Princes Andrew and Edward have arrived in Scotland by plane to be with the ailing monarch, television footage showed on Thursday.

They will now make their way to Balmoral Castle, around an hour's drive away from Aberdeen Airport where they landed.

06:20PM



All of Queen's children now at her side

All of Queen Elizabeth's four children including daughter Princess Anne and youngest son Prince Edward are now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the British monarch, ITV reported on Thursday, following news of the queen's ill health.

Doctors recommend the Queen remain under medical supervision

The queen, Britain's longest reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

She has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then and on Wednesday cancelled a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement.

"The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." A palace source said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have travelled to her Scottish home Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said.

Whole country 'will be deeply concerned'

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted that the whole country "will be deeply concerned" about the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," Truss tweeted after the Palace issued a statement.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.

Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, interrupted an energy debate in parliament to say he sent his best wishes to the monarch.

Reaction from politicians and officials

OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER KEIR STARMER: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND NICOLA STURGEON: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY JUSTIN WELBY: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT LINDSAY HOYLE: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen."

Queen Elizabeth's year of ill health

Queen Elizabeth II has been dogged by health problems since spending a night in hospital last October.

The 96-year-old monarch has since cancelled a series of public engagements on medical advice.

■ October 2021

The queen is seen using walking stick at Westminster Abbey service on October 12, the first time she has done so at a major public event.

She pulls out of two-day trip to Northern Ireland, advised to rest on medical grounds, Buckingham Palace announces on October 20.

The next day the Palace said the queen has attended a private London hospital for "preliminary investigations" and stayed in overnight.

On October 26, the Palace says she has resumed "light duties".

■ November 2021

The queen is seen driving a car at her Windsor Castle home west of London on November 1.

But she pulls out of UN climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland on doctors' "advice to rest" and misses annual Remembrance Sunday event on November 14 due to "sprained back".

■ February 20, 2022

The queen tests positive for Covid-19 after resuming in-person audiences at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace says she has "mild, cold-like symptoms".

She is later overheard saying: "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?"

■ March 2022

The queen pulls out of Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

But she attends March 29 memorial service there for her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

■ April 2022

The queen misses the traditional Maundy Thursday religious service.

■ May 2022

The queen misses the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament on May 10 due to "episodic mobility problems" - only the third time she has done so since 1952.

Her heir Prince Charles takes on her role.

■ June 2022

The queen misses significant Platinum Jubilee events for her 70th year on the throne, including a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, making only two public appearances.

She also misses the flat-racing event The Derby at Epsom on June 4.

■ September, 2022

The queen misses the traditional Braemar Gathering Highland Games event near Balmoral on the first weekend of September.

She formally appoints Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign on September 6 and is photographed standing up to shake her hand.

She carries out the ceremony at Balmoral in Scotland for the first time, instead of Buckingham Palace.

On September 7, she pulls out of a planned meeting with senior political advisers after being told to rest.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace issues a highly unusual bulletin on the monarch's health stating that doctors are concerned and have recommended she "remain under medical supervision".