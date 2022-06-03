London: Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a service of thanksgiving on Friday that is part of celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne after feeling “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events, Buckingham Palace said.
“The queen greatly enjoyed today’s birthday parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort,” it said. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”