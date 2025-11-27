Dubai: Russian President Vladimir Putin struck a lighter note during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan, attempting to play the komuz, a cherished Kyrgyz folk instrument with deep cultural significance. The moment unfolded during a special cultural presentation in Bishkek, where Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov welcomed leaders attending the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit, the military alliance of six post-Soviet states.

Putin, known for making symbolic gestures during diplomatic trips, appeared amused as musicians guided him through the strings of the traditional three-stringed instrument. The komuz, often considered a national symbol of Kyrgyz heritage, is typically played during ceremonies, storytelling performances and folk celebrations. Local media and attendees described the scene as a “rare, light-hearted break” amid a summit focused heavily on security and regional cooperation.

The CSTO meeting in Bishkek brings together leaders from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to discuss defence coordination, emerging geopolitical challenges, and the organisation’s role amid shifting dynamics in Central Asia.

Putin’s playful attempt at the komuz quickly circulated on social media, drawing a mix of amusement and appreciation from audiences who saw it as a gesture of respect toward Kyrgyz culture during an otherwise strategically charged visit.