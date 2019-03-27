Maciek to be awarded for saving the child from potential injuries

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Warsaw: A six-year-old boy in southern Poland has relayed how he caught a three-year-old who jumped from a window while his drunk relatives were asleep.

Footage on the TVN24 channel shows the boy, only identified as Maciek, smiling as he shows the window - some 3 meters (10 feet) above ground - that the toddler jumped from on Monday, in the town of Czechowice-Dziedzice.

Maciek and another boy were playing tag nearby when they saw little Kordian gearing up to jump.

Kordian, he said, "jumped and I caught him".

The police were called and found Kordian's mother and grandfather were sleeping after alcohol. The boy's aunt took care of him.