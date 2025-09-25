Massive sinkhole disrupts road traffic in Italy

Officials say the heavy rains and landslides may have triggered the Como sinkhole
A massive sinkhole disrupted a road in Como, Italy, on September 23, 2025, due to heavy rains and landslides, contrasting sharply with the region's usual postcard-perfect image.
The incident occurred on SP38, a road known for its scenic views, in the Lombardy region, on the southern end of Lake Como, highlighting the unexpected vulnerability of infrastructure to extreme weather.
Torrential rains earlier in the week caused widespread flooding and landslides in northern Italy, affecting areas around Lake Como and disrupting rail links, including the Milan metro.
Intense weather
The sinkhole's formation, reported by Mambo Italiano on X, was exacerbated by an intense weather event, part of a broader pattern of severe weather impacting Europe, with similar incidents reported in Bangkok, Thailand, around the same time.
The juxtaposition of Como's natural beauty with the sudden infrastructure failure serves as a stark reminder of the increasing frequency and intensity of weather-related disasters.
Local media reported that recent flooding and violent storms have forced the suspension of several railway lines in Lombardy and the Milan metro in northern Italy.
Operator Trenord announced widespread cancellations in place on Tuesday (September 23), while infrastructure manager RFI worked through the night to repair damage.
This event follows a series of extreme weather incidents in Italy, including flooding in July 2021 that turned roads into rivers and sent debris into Lake Como, indicating a troubling trend.
Heavy rain has triggered flash floods across northern Italy. Towns around Lake Como saw evacuations and landslides cut rail services, while motorists were left trapped in cars.
In Milan, emergency crews rescued hundreds from floodwaters.
The sinkhole's location near a major route raises questions about the resilience of regional infrastructure against climate-induced events.
On April 17, 2025, father-and-son Leone and Francesco Nardon died when a massive sinkhole swallowed their car in Valdagno, Italy.
Corriere reported that Leone was the owner of an industrial automation and robotics company in Valdagno, and Francesco was studying engineering at the University of Modena.
In January 2021, a giant sinkhole opened up in the car park in Naples, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence. The sinkhole consumed a few cars. Firefighters said no one was injured in the incident.
