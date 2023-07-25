Athens: A man was found dead on the Greek island of Evia, a police spokesperson told AFP, as wildfires continue to burn uncontrolled on the island.
"The man was found charred and a police unit is heading there to check if this was a shepherd that was missing since Sunday" when the fires in Evia started, Konstantia Dimoglidou, Greek police spokeswoman told AFP.
Wildfires have been raging in Greece amid scorching temperatures, forcing mass evacuations in several tourist spots including on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.