GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Macron says nothing justifies 'unbridled' violence in protests — Trump said France is 'burning', blames immigration

Macron calls for transparency in security response amid criticism of police preparedness

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the "high cost of living", in Limoges, central France on October 17, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together various groups expressing their anger: former "Yellow Vest", secondary school and university students, climate activists and even farmers.
This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the "high cost of living", in Limoges, central France on October 17, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together various groups expressing their anger: former "Yellow Vest", secondary school and university students, climate activists and even farmers.
AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said "nothing justifies" the "unbridled" violence seen in nationwide cost of living protests this weekend, even as US President Donald Trump blamed immigration for the unrest.

"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," Macron said in an address to the nation, adding that there must be a distinction between protesters with "legitimate demands" with "those who destroyed, smashed, and looted".

"Those who have destroyed must pay," he said, vowing the government would be "uncompromising" towards those who had rioted.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here  
2,400
Number of people arrested in unrest that represented some of the worst urban violence in France in years, with almost 1,000 police and gendarmes injured, seven seriously, the interior ministry said. 

In an address to the nation, Macron said local authorities would be able to ban — "if necessary" — certain rallies in coming days. But he stopped short of announcing drastic measures, such as a state of emergency or curfew.

"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," Macron said of the devastation brought by the protests that included town halls burned down and hundreds of businesses looted or damaged.

"Looking at these images, we all asked ourselves: what is going through their minds? How can French people do this to France?" said Macron, who insisted there must be a distinction between protesters with "legitimate demands" and "those who destroyed, smashed, and looted".

Meanwhile, referring to violent unrest in France and His proposed response was for France to close its borders and reassert control, the White House amplified that message on X on Sunday.

“France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country.”

The explanation is Trump’s political assessment.

'Nothing justifies, nothing excuses' violence: Macron

Macron vowed that top officials would "make decisions in coordination with mayors to protect our cities, public buildings, and businesses."

"Seeing the streets of our cities ransacked in this way is unbearable," he said, pledging "support" for businesses that suffered.

Full transparency

Macron vowed there would be "full transparency" over the response by security forces to the protests, after criticism that police preparations had been inadequate.

Macron said he had asked Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to "draw all necessary lessons", particularly with regard to intelligence gathering and anticipation, adding he expected "clear answers".

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Police officers stand behind a fire near Place de la Republique following an unauthorised demonstration, central Paris.

Nearly 2,400 arrested, 1,000 police wounded in France

3m read
This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the "high cost of living", in Limoges, central France on October 17, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together various groups expressing their anger: former "Yellow Vest", secondary school and university students, climate activists and even farmers.

France riots spread as shops are looted and fires rage

3m read
Pope Leo XIV (L) is welcomed by France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) on the tarmac after disembarking from the plane upon his arrival at the Orly airport, in the outskirts of Paris, on September 25, 2026 for his four days visit to France.

Pope in France on first official visit in 18 years

3m read
Tourists and residents at gold souk and old quarters of Deira in Dubai on Wednesday 04 March 2026. Photo : Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Gold prices edge higher ahead of Fed decision

2m read