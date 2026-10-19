Macron calls for transparency in security response amid criticism of police preparedness
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said "nothing justifies" the "unbridled" violence seen in nationwide cost of living protests this weekend, even as US President Donald Trump blamed immigration for the unrest.
"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," Macron said in an address to the nation, adding that there must be a distinction between protesters with "legitimate demands" with "those who destroyed, smashed, and looted".
"Those who have destroyed must pay," he said, vowing the government would be "uncompromising" towards those who had rioted.
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In an address to the nation, Macron said local authorities would be able to ban — "if necessary" — certain rallies in coming days. But he stopped short of announcing drastic measures, such as a state of emergency or curfew.
"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," Macron said of the devastation brought by the protests that included town halls burned down and hundreds of businesses looted or damaged.
"Looking at these images, we all asked ourselves: what is going through their minds? How can French people do this to France?" said Macron, who insisted there must be a distinction between protesters with "legitimate demands" and "those who destroyed, smashed, and looted".
Meanwhile, referring to violent unrest in France and His proposed response was for France to close its borders and reassert control, the White House amplified that message on X on Sunday.
“France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country.”
The explanation is Trump’s political assessment.
Macron vowed that top officials would "make decisions in coordination with mayors to protect our cities, public buildings, and businesses."
"Seeing the streets of our cities ransacked in this way is unbearable," he said, pledging "support" for businesses that suffered.
Macron vowed there would be "full transparency" over the response by security forces to the protests, after criticism that police preparations had been inadequate.
Macron said he had asked Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to "draw all necessary lessons", particularly with regard to intelligence gathering and anticipation, adding he expected "clear answers".