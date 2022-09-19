Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a state funeral attended by world leaders, before a historic last ceremonial journey through the streets of London packed with sorrowful mourners. Huge crowds gathered in near silence to watch as the queen's flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament's Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday

Queen's coffin makes final journey to Windsor Castle

The State Hearse has headed to Windsor Castle for a committal service at St George’s Chapel at 16:00 BST. The queen's coffin has completed a procession at a walking pace through central London and is bound in a hearse for her final resting place at Windsor Castle. The monarch's coffin will go by car the 20 miles (32 kilometers) to Windsor Castle, where she will be interred later alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died last year. Dozens of Buckingham Place staff stood in a neat line in the palace courtyard, and many bowed or curtseyed as the procession passed by.

Queen's coffin moved to state hearse

The Queen's coffin has been carried into the state hearse, and it will now be driven in procession through west London and to Windsor for her burial. Dense crowds packed the route through the heart of ceremonial London - and thousands more people are lining the more workaday suburban roads the hearse will take on its journey to Windsor.

Funeral procession arrives at Wellington Arch

The procession has reached its destination after a solemn march lasting around 45 minutes. The parade will perform a royal salute and the national anthem will be played before the Queen's burial.

The funeral procession begins

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is being taken on a gun carriage from Westminster Abbey for a last procession through the heart of London.

The coffin is being transported to Windsor, outside the British capital, where the former monarch will be laid to rest later Monday.

King Charles III and other senior royals are marching behind the coffin to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner. Tens of thousands of people are lining the route.

Gun salutes are being fired in nearby Hyde Park, and Big Ben is tolling at one-minute intervals during the procession.

The coffin is to be taken by hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth makes it way on the procession from Westminster Abbey following the funeral service on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London.

Queen's coffin carried out of Westminster Abbey

The funeral service has concluded and the queens's coffin is being carried out of Westminster Abbey. The funeral of the late monarch ended with "God Save the King", the reworded national anthem after her son Charles's accession.

Two minutes' silence held in memory of Queen

Two-minute silence observed across the United Kingdom in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Archbishop of Canterbury praises queen's service

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Monday praised Queen Elizabeth II's life of duty and service to the UK and Commonwealth at the state funeral for Britain's longest-serving monarch.

"People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten," he said in his funeral sermon.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sept. 14, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Funeral service underway at Westminster Abbey

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is underway at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners are gathered to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The queen’s coffin sits at the center of the abbey after being borne Monday by pallbearers and accompanied by her son King Charles III, and other members of the royal family.

They included Prince William, his wife Kate and their two elder children George, 9 and Charlotte, 7. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also walked behind the coffin.

Queen's great-grandchildren at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren George and Charlotte joined the procession of royals behind her coffin at her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, walked with their mother Catherine, Princess of Wales. George wore a dark suit while Charlotte wore a black dress and hat.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral service begins

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service begins at Westminster Abbey as coffin enters, 2,000 mourners stand.

In a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria's funeral in 1901, the state gun carriage bearing the coffin was hauled to the abbey by Royal Navy sailors, followed in a solemn procession by King Charles III and other senior royals.

Queen's coffin borne out of Westminster Hall for funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left parliament's medieval Westminster Hall on Monday, borne by red-jacketed soldiers from the Grenadier Guards, en route to her state funeral.

The coffin had lain in state in the hall since Wednesday, viewed by hundreds of thousands of public mourners. It was placed on the state gun carriage, to be hauled by Royal Navy sailors to the funeral in nearby Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III arrives at Westminster Hall

King Charles III and Princes William, Harry arrive at Westminster Hall for procession of queen's coffin to state funeral.

Joe Biden and Jill arrive at Westminster Abbey

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The American leader is among hundreds of heads of state and political leaders from around the world attending the funeral service in London.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London

Bell begins tolling once a minute for 96 minutes

A bell at Westminster Abbey has begun tolling 96 times, once for each year of Queen Elizabeth II's life.

The abbey's Tenor Bell struck at 9:24am Monday (12:24 pm UAE time) and was due to toll once a minute until the queen's funeral service begins at 11am (2pm UAE time).

Hundreds of mourners have already arrived at the Gothic cathedral for the service. They will be joined by royalty, heads of state and political leaders from around the world.

Royal mourners face rail disruption on journey

Trains travelling from London to Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth will be buried later on Monday were badly disrupted by technical problems, straining the public transport system as tens of thousands travel around the capital to watch her funeral.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said that all lines between Paddington and key connection point Reading, were blocked, advising passengers to take an alternative route to Windsor, the town that is home to the Windsor Castle royal residence.

Queen's funeral procession viewing areas full

All the viewing areas from where members of the public can witness the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth have reached capacity, London's governing body said on Monday.

City Hall said on Twitter that new arrivals would no longer be allowed entry. Tens of thousands of people have come to the capital to see the queen's coffin over the past few days, with her funeral due to begin at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).

Thousands gather for final farewell

Hundreds of thousands of people queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall during her lying-in-state, and thousands more lined the streets to witness a sombre display of royal pomp.

Hundreds of thousands of people queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall during her lying-in-state, and thousands more lined the streets to witness a sombre display of royal pomp.

Westminster Abbey opens for the congregation

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service. Guests began entering the Gothic medieval abbey shortly after 8am (0700 GMT" 3 a.m. EDT) on Monday.

Dignitaries were arriving later, with many heads of state gathering at a nearby hospital to be driven by bus to the abbey. Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953.

'We couldn't miss this'

Thousands of people camped overnight in London to get the best spots for viewing Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession on Monday. The best prepared had tents, sleeping bags, blow up beds and flasks of tea. Others were sitting or sleeping on the ground in only their jackets. One couple were seen asleep just in their clothes, their arms interlocked for warmth, and, perhaps, for comfort.

Thousands of people camped overnight in London to get the best spots for viewing Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession on Monday. The best prepared had tents, sleeping bags, blow up beds and flasks of tea. Others were sitting or sleeping on the ground in only their jackets. One couple were seen asleep just in their clothes, their arms interlocked for warmth, and, perhaps, for comfort.

Lying-in-state ends ahead of funeral

The lying-in-state ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall formally ended and the doors closed to the public ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

Over five days, tens of thousands of people had waited hours in line before filing past her coffin to pay their final respects. The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests.

Will and Kate’s older kids attending funeral

Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.

The funeral’s order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members.

The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.

Officials say line to see queen at capacity

British officials say the line for people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state had reached “final capacity” and had to be closed to new entrants.

“Please do not attempt to join the queue,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a tweet late Sunday.

People camp near the Houses of Parliament ahead of the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Image Credit: REUTERS

Hundreds of thousands of people have waited for up to 12 hours in a miles-long line through central London in the past four days for a chance to file past the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

The lying in state ends Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be taken to nearby Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service.

King Charles issues message of thanks to nation

King Charles III has issued a message of thanks to people in the UK and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late queen,” Charles said in a message issued Sunday by Buckingham Palace.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” he added.

On Monday, Charles and other royals will join some 2,000 people including hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries at Westminster Abbey for the queen’s state funeral service.

The queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world

Funeral to be viewed across the world

Global leaders and dignitaries from US President Joe Biden to Emperor Naruhito of Japan come together in London on Monday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch.

The ceremony begins at 11am in Westminster Abbey following a short procession to move her coffin from Parliament, where she has been lying-in-state for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people queued for miles to pay their final respects.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Image Credit: Reuters

Though the period of mourning continues for King Charles III and the royal family, for ordinary Britons watching at home or on large screens set up around the country the funeral marks the culmination of days of pomp and pageantry since the Queen died Sept. 8 at her residence in Scotland.

Queen’s funeral (Timings Dubai)

*9:30am - Lying in state ends

*11am – Westminster Abbey will open for the congregation

*1.30pm – The Queen’s coffin will be carried by gun carriage to the Abbey

*1.44pm – The royal family will follow the coffin into the Abbey

*1.52pm – The procession will arrive at Westminster Abbey

*2pm – The service will begin. It will be led by the dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle. The sermon will be delivered by the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

*2.55pm – The Last Post will sound. The Last Post will be played, and will be followed by a two-minute silence.

*3pm – The state funeral service comes to an end. The national anthem will be played, bringing the state funeral service to a close. The coffin will then be brought to the state gun carriage.

*3.15pm – The coffin will be part of a procession to Wellington Arch. The procession, led by the King, will be made up of several groups, with each accompanied by a service band.

*4pm – The coffin will be placed in the state hearse at Wellington Arch for Windsor.

*6pm - The hearse will reach Shaw Farm Gate in Albert Road, Windsor, shortly after 3pm to head up Long Walk to Windsor Castle.

*6.40pm - The King, accompanied by other members of the royal family, will join the procession at the Quadrangle in the castle grounds, with members of the royal household being positioned at the rear of the coffin.

*6.53pm - The procession will reach the west steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The bearer party will lift the coffin from the hearse and it will be carried in procession into the chapel before the committal service.

*7pm - The televised committal service will begin attended by about 800 guests. Queen’s coffin will then be lowered into the royal vault.