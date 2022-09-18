His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday met King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Buckingham Palace in London and offered his deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed condolences on behalf of the government and the people of the UAE. The Vice-President highlighted the significant role played by Queen Elizabeth II in supporting and consolidating the deep bonds between the UAE and the UK in various fields.

Sheikh commended the historical ties between the two nations and expressed the hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow deeper and stronger to serve the peoples of both countries and strengthen regional and international security, stability and peace.

King Charles III greets world leaders as UK counts down to queen's funeral

King Charles welcomed world leaders to Buckingham Palace on Sunday ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as US President Joe Biden paid a final tribute to the late monarch.

Biden crossed himself and put his hand on his heart while he stood with his wife Jill on a gallery overlooking the flag-draped casket in London's cavernous Westminster Hall.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden (at far right on raised platform) pay their respects as they view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Image Credit: AFP

Members of the public filed by as time ticked down for them to pay their last respects to the only sovereign most Britons have ever known before she is laid to rest on Monday.

Biden said the queen, who reigned for a record-breaking 70 years until her death on September 8 aged 96, exemplified the "notion of service".

"To all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you, and you were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were. The world's better for her," Biden said after signing a book of condolences.

The US president then headed to Buckingham palace for a reception hosted by Charles for the dozens of leaders from Japan's reclusive Emperor Naruhito to France's Emmanuel Macron attending the funeral.

There was also a private audience at Buckingham Palace for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, which like Australia and 12 other Commonwealth realms now counts Charles as its sovereign.

"You could see that it meant a huge amount (to Charles) to have seen the sheer scale and outpouring of people's love and affection for her late Majesty," she told BBC television Sunday.

But in a sign of challenges ahead for the new king, Ardern added that she expected New Zealand to ditch the UK monarchy "over the course of my lifetime".