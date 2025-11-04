Jose Rizal statue vanishes in Paris: What we know about the disappearance

The monument, which has stood as a cherished landmark for Filipinos in France, was believed to have been removed sometime overnight between October 25 and 26, 2025.

Dubai : The Philippine Embassy in Paris has reported the disappearance of the bust of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal from its location at Place Jose Rizal in the French capital's 9th arrondissement.

The embassy noted that while the motive behind the removal remains unclear, public monuments are often vulnerable to vandalism, destruction, or theft.

'The bust of Dr. Jose Rizal served as a cherished landmark for Filipinos in Paris and a symbol of enduring friendship between the Philippines and France,' the embassy said in a statement.

Embassy officials said they immediately notified local Paris authorities upon discovering the missing bust and are now closely coordinating with them to monitor the investigation.

Rizal lived in various European cities, including Paris, where he worked on his novels and advocated for reforms in the Philippines under Spanish colonial rule.

The Rizal bust has long been a gathering point for the Filipino community in Paris and a reminder of the national hero's time in Europe during the late 1800s.

The embassy said it continues to work with local authorities and members of the Filipino community in Paris to explore all possible options for recovery or replacement of the monument.

Born in Calamba, Laguna, US. A polymath and national hero, his novels Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo exposed Spanish colonial abuses, inspiring the Philippine Revolution. His writings advocated peaceful reform, earning him reverence as a symbol of Filipino nationalism. He died by execution (musketry) in Luneta in Manila (present day Rizal Park) following a show trial.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.