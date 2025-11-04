GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Jose Rizal statue vanishes in Paris: What we know about the disappearance

Public monuments are often vulnerable to vandalism, destruction, or theft

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dr. Jose Rizal's bust was unveiled in Paris in June 2022.
Dr. Jose Rizal's bust was unveiled in Paris in June 2022.
Department of Foreign Affairs

Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in Paris has reported the disappearance of the bust of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal from its location at Place Jose Rizal in the French capital's 9th arrondissement.

The monument, which has stood as a cherished landmark for Filipinos in France, was believed to have been removed sometime overnight between October 25 and 26, 2025.

Embassy coordinates with Paris authorities

Embassy officials said they immediately notified local Paris authorities upon discovering the missing bust and are now closely coordinating with them to monitor the investigation.

'The bust of Dr. Jose Rizal served as a cherished landmark for Filipinos in Paris and a symbol of enduring friendship between the Philippines and France,' the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy noted that while the motive behind the removal remains unclear, public monuments are often vulnerable to vandalism, destruction, or theft.

Symbol of Philippine-French friendship vanishes

The Rizal bust has long been a gathering point for the Filipino community in Paris and a reminder of the national hero's time in Europe during the late 1800s.

Rizal lived in various European cities, including Paris, where he worked on his novels and advocated for reforms in the Philippines under Spanish colonial rule.

Recovery efforts underway

The embassy said it continues to work with local authorities and members of the Filipino community in Paris to explore all possible options for recovery or replacement of the monument.

"The embassy remains committed to preserving the memory and values that the monument represents," officials added.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Who is Jose Rizal

Born in Calamba, Laguna, US. A polymath and national hero, his novels Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo exposed Spanish colonial abuses, inspiring the Philippine Revolution. His writings advocated peaceful reform, earning him reverence as a symbol of Filipino nationalism. He died by execution (musketry) in Luneta in Manila (present day Rizal Park) following a show trial.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

12th Flag Garden opens in Dubai for National Month 2025

12th Flag Garden opens in Dubai for National Month 2025

2m read
Any act of disrespect toward the national flag is a serious offence under UAE law.

How to properly raise the UAE flag on Flag Day

2m read
Breast Cancer: Why screening and awareness are crucial

Breast Cancer: Why screening and awareness are crucial

3m read
Team Philippines celebrate their win during the 2024 ASEAN Electric Cup semi-final round football match between the Philippines and Thailand at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on December 27, 202

Why the Philippine football team was called the Azkals

2m read