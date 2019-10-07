UK PM seeks to underline his latest proposals are a last chance to reach a deal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Parliament in London, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Image Credit: AP

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned French President Emmanuel Macron he will not delay Brexit beyond October 31, underlining that his latest proposals are a last chance to reach a deal, a Downing Street spokesman said on Sunday.

Johnson told Macron in a telephone call on Sunday that “the EU should not be lured into the mistaken belief that the UK will stay in the EU after October 31st”, the spokesman quoted him as saying.

The UK premier said he would not request another delay, despite British MPs passing a law last month that requires him to seek another Brexit delay if he fails to secure an agreement by the end of a make-or-break EU summit on October 17-18.

This law was “undermining negotiations, but if EU leaders are betting that it will prevent no deal, that would be a historic misunderstanding”, a senior Downing Street source added.