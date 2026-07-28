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Heathrow horror: 23-year-old Virgin Atlantic engineer killed in Dreamliner hangar accident

Young aircraft technician’s death at Heathrow sparks safety probe into Dreamliner

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Virgin Atlantic engineer dies after machinery collapse on Dreamliner at Heathrow
Virgin Atlantic engineer dies after machinery collapse on Dreamliner at Heathrow

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft technician died after heavy machinery fell on him while he was working inside a plane at London’s Heathrow Airport, according to The Sun.

Georgie Buxton, 23, was carrying out maintenance checks on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner inside a hangar when the equipment collapsed on him.

He spent four weeks in intensive care following the accident before life support was switched off earlier this month.

The aircraft has been grounded while experts investigate the cause of the incident.

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Investigation underway

A source told The Sun that the reason for the accident was not immediately clear and said the aircraft had been removed from service as a safety measure.

Virgin Atlantic is working with authorities and Boeing as part of an investigation into the incident.

Aviation career

Buxton joined Virgin Atlantic in 2024 after working as an aircraft technician with Ryanair at Stansted Airport.

He previously described his move to Virgin Atlantic as an opportunity to develop his skills and gain experience on different aircraft.

Virgin Atlantic pays tribute

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson told The Sun: “We are heartbroken to confirm that a much-loved member of our engineering team has passed away.”

The airline said it was supporting Buxton’s family and colleagues and working with investigators to establish the facts.

Heathrow also expressed condolences to Buxton’s family and the wider Virgin Atlantic team.

An inquest into his death will be opened and adjourned later this week at West London Coroner’s Court.

Related Topics:
accidentEurope

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