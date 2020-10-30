Athens: Greece was hit Friday by a strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake off the Aegean island of Samos, the country's seismological observatory said.
The quake was felt on the island of Crete and in the capital, Athens, but there were no immediate reports of victims according to local media.
The earthquake also shook the western province of Izmir in Turkey, according to the country's emergency authority.
Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centered in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16,5 kilometers (10.3 miles).
Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located.