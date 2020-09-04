More than half the infections were in Indian Ocean island of La Reunion

Secondary school students, wearing protective face masks, play in the courtyard at the College Henri Matisse school during its reopening in Nice as French children return to their schools after the summer break with protective face masks and social distancing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, September 1, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Paris: France’s education minister on Friday said 22 schools have had to shut on French territory due to the coronavirus since pupils returned to school this week, emphasising that over half of these were in the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told Europe 1 radio that he was however pleased with how the return to school had progressed since children went back nationwide on Tuesday.

Ten schools have closed in mainland France and 12 on La Reunion, where there has been a recent surge in coronavirus cases, he said. France has some 60,000 schools nationwide.

Up to 130 classes have also been halted within schools and the minister said the authorities were checking around 250 incidents related to COVID-19 in schools every day.

These incidents are mainly linked to “factors outside school concerning people who could have been contaminated” over the summer, he said. More than three COVID cases means that the school is temporarily shut, he said.

But he added the first week had gone “relatively well” and “despite the fears everyone went back and that makes me very happy”, he said.

France is currently seeing a surge in coronavirus cases - with 7,157 new cases reported on Thursday - although authorities have said everything will be done to avoid any new nationwide lockdown.