Danish police technicians work inspect the scene on Hermodsgade outside a local police station in Copenhagen on August 10, 2019, after the police station was hit by an explosion in the early morning Image Credit: AFP

Copenhagen: An explosion hit a police station in the Danish capital Copenhagen on Saturday, the second blast to hit the city in a week.

The building was damaged but no-one was injured in the incident which took place just outside the city centre, the BBC reported.

This incident comes after an explosion damaged the facade of the Danish Tax Agency building in Copenhagen on Tuesday, injuring one person.

It was unclear if the two incidents were linked. The police said they were looking for a man, wearing dark clothing and white shoes, who was seen fleeing the scene of the police station blast.

"This was not an accident, but a deliberate act," Chief Police Inspector Jorgen Bergen Skov said, adding that while the investigation was still under way, nothing suggested it was terror-related.