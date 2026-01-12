GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

EU parliament bans Iranian diplomats, representatives from premises

The decision comes amid rising international concern over Iran’s crackdown on protests

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.
The European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.
AP

Belgium: The European Parliament has banned all Iranian diplomats and representatives from the assembly's premises over a deadly crackdown on protests in Iran, the body's president, Roberta Metsola, announced on Monday.

"It cannot be business as usual. As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises," Metsola said on X.

"This House will not aid in legitimising this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder," she added.

Related Topics:
Iran

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A protester shows an Iran's pre-1979 Islamic Revolution flag during a demonstration to support mass rallies denouncing the Islamic republic in Iran in Paris on January 11, 2026.

‘Mass killing’: What to know about Iran protests

5m read
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media from Iran showed protesters once again taking to the streets of Tehran on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

How far would Trump go to help protesters in Iran?

4m read
Iran

'Internet blackout' in Iran has lasted 48 hrs: monitor

1m read
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Iran is looking at FREEDOM, US ready to help: Trump

4m read