The former army officer confessed to the murders of seven foreign women and girls

Suspect led police last week to an area outside the capital where additional, unspecified evidence relating to the case was located. Image Credit: AP

Nicosia, Cyprus: A Cypriot army captain who confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls will remain in police custody for another eight days as investigators continue to build their case against the man who is believed to be the eastern Mediterranean island's first serial killer.

A Nicosia district court approved a police request Tuesday to extend the 35-year-old suspect's detention. Police investigator Yiannis Georgadjis told the court that suspect led police last week to an area outside the capital where additional, unspecified evidence relating to the case was located.