London: The boss of Britain’s biggest airport Heathrow said that new rules requiring people arriving in England to present a negative COVID-19 test result must only be temporary and the government must plan for how to end it.
“It can only be a temporary measure,” Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told BBC Radio on Friday.
“We need to have a roadmap for how we get out of this because aviation is vital to us as a small island trading nation.” He also said that vaccination programmes in Britain and other countries gave him hope for a travel recovery later this year.
“We’ll see flights starting to come back and passenger numbers building up through the summer and then into the autumn,” he said.