Medical staff wait before carrying patients infected with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) at the Saint-Jean train station in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on April 3, 2020, after an evacuation on a medicalised TGV high-speed train from eastern France, on the eighteenth day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection caused by the novel coronavirus in France. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: France on Wednesday reported 541 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospital over the last 24 hours, bringing its total official toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 10,869.

Top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that there were now 7,148 people in intensive care, a net increase of 17 from the day earlier, the lowest increase recorded in recent weeks.